Peterbilt displays new rigs at ATA event

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is displaying several new models at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas, which ends on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
The trucks on display include:
- Model 579 UltraLoft with EPIQ MAX Aero Package.
- Model 579EV, a zero-emission, battery electric vehicle.
- Model 589 with Legendary Package.
In addition to this product lineup, the Peterbilt booth also showcases a DAF-XF from PACCAR’s European subsidiary, DAF Trucks. The DAF-XF is equipped with a prototype hydrogen internal combustion PACCAR MX engine, which emits no carbon dioxide and can support extended-range applications.
“Purposeful innovation is a core Peterbilt value,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Peterbilt’s current product lineup delivers best-in-class performance, unmatched driver comfort, and low cost of ownership. Our near-zero and zero-emissions powertrain options add efficient performance for many applications and help our customers meet emissions requirements. The DAF XF prototype hydrogen internal combustion PACCAR MX engine allows us to highlight the innovation in an engine platform that could complement our portfolio of low carbon footprint vehicles.”
