Phillips Industries debuts motion detection lights for dry vans, reefers

IRVINE, Calif. — Phillips Industries has introduced the PERMALITE Apex and PERMALITE Apex Motion lights to the transportation industry.

According to a news release, the next generation of bright interior corner lights is designed for dry vans and refrigerated trailers. The lights are energy efficient, have motion sensors that are activated with body heat and are built to withstand harsh trucking conditions. With their low profile and durable design, the Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company selected them as their standard interior lights for their refrigerated trailers.

“We are thoroughly impressed with the durability, efficiency, and functionality of these new corner lights. We are always looking for innovative solutions, and we look forward to adopting this new technology and watching it impact our bottom line,” said Steve Bennett, president and COO of Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.

Manufactured with BoardFree technology that eliminates the need for a Printed Circuit Board (PCB), the enhanced resilience protects the lights against damage caused by liquids or chemicals. In addition to the over-molded and BoardFree design, it is a guarantee that the interior lights maintain exceptional resistance to corrosion, water, shocks, and impacts. The lights meet the highest standards based on their IP67 and IP69K levels, providing them with unmatched performance and longevity in any environment.

The PERMALITE Apex Motion’s sensor, which has a 5-minute shutoff, automatically controls the on/off function for single or multiple light modules wired together in a series utilizing a plug-and-play design. The motion sensor has a continuous maximum current of 11 amps and overcurrent and over-voltage protection. The placement of the sensors is customizable to meet a fleet’s unique needs. LED status lights indicate incoming power to the sensor as well as 12V output when motion is detected for easy setup. Motion detection angle is 120 degrees.

The 14-inch light strip modules can easily be installed on new or existing equipment. There is no set requirement for certain ceiling pans or conduit installation, and wiring can be hidden or exposed depending on the preference of the customer.

“The development of our new corner lights is significant in continuing to offer our partners meaningful solutions. It was important to us to get the IP69K rating. Many fleets need their equipment to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected without being damaged to meet these rigorous standards, and we are happy to provide a durable solution for them,” said Dan Forthoffer, vice president of corporate R&D.