Peterbilt opens new dealerships in Arizona and Georgia

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. recently announced the opening of two new dealerships — Rush Peterbilt Truck Center-Phoenix East in Mesa, Arizona, and Peterbilt of Augusta in Georgia. Peterbilt’s dealer network includes more than 400 locations across North America.

Rush Peterbilt Truck Center-Phoenix East, which opened in late March, is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 square feet of parts retail space, and 3,000 square feet for parts inventory. The Phoenix East store is strategically located with easy access to U.S. 60 and U.S. 101.

Peterbilt of Atlanta opened the new Augusta store in April. This full-service location features nine service bays, 1,000 square feet of parts retail space, and 3,000 square feet for parts. Peterbilt of Atlanta operates four Peterbilt dealerships within the state of Georgia. The new Augusta location is offers easy access to Interstate 20 and State Highway 104.

“We’d like to congratulate Rusty Rush and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers, as well as Scott Pearson and Peterbilt of Atlanta on their latest store openings,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt’s director of dealer network development. “These two additions to the Peterbilt Dealer Network play an important role in ensuring Peterbilt customers receive the highest level of service in the industry.”