Peterbilt opens new dealerships in Arizona and Georgia

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
55
Rush Peterbilt
Rush Peterbilt Truck Center-Phoenix East, located in Mesa, Arizona, is one of two newly opened Peterbilt dealerships. The second is Georgia’s Peterbilt of Atlanta. (Courtesy: Peterbilt).

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. recently announced the opening of two new dealerships — Rush Peterbilt Truck Center-Phoenix East in Mesa, Arizona, and Peterbilt of Augusta in Georgia. Peterbilt’s dealer network includes more than 400 locations across North America.

Rush Peterbilt Truck Center-Phoenix East, which opened in late March, is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 square feet of parts retail space, and 3,000 square feet for parts inventory. The Phoenix East store is strategically located with easy access to U.S. 60 and U.S. 101.

Peterbilt of Atlanta opened the new Augusta store in April. This full-service location features nine service bays, 1,000 square feet of parts retail space, and 3,000 square feet for parts. Peterbilt of Atlanta operates four Peterbilt dealerships within the state of Georgia. The new Augusta location is offers easy access to Interstate 20 and State Highway 104.

“We’d like to congratulate Rusty Rush and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers, as well as Scott Pearson and Peterbilt of Atlanta on their latest store openings,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt’s director of dealer network development. “These two additions to the Peterbilt Dealer Network play an important role in ensuring Peterbilt customers receive the highest level of service in the industry.”

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | Truckers Final Mile
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR