Joplin 44 Petro to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 26

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin 44 Petro, located just off Interstate 44 on State Highway 43, has partnered with Stone’s Corner Pharmacy to offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
No appointments are necessary for the walk-in only clinic, which will be held in the main building of the Joplin 44 Petro truck stop. During the clinic, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered to anyone age 18 or older.
For more information, contact Stone’s Corner Pharmacy at 417-347-6337.