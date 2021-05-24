Joplin 44 Petro to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 26

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
126
Joplin 44 Petro
The Joplin 44 Petro will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. (Courtesy: Joplin 44 Petro)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin 44 Petro, located just off Interstate 44 on State Highway 43, has partnered with Stone’s Corner Pharmacy to offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

No appointments are necessary for the walk-in only clinic, which will be held in the main building of the Joplin 44 Petro truck stop. During the clinic, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered to anyone age 18 or older.

For more information, contact Stone’s Corner Pharmacy at 417-347-6337.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR