Peterbilt unveils Model 579 UltraLoft for intermodal education

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has announced its sponsorship of a Peterbilt Model 579 UltraLoft to help educate the public, create awareness and advance intermodal transportation.

According to a news release, the sponsorship comes in partnership with TCW, Platform Science and the North American Chassis Pool Cooperative. It was announced at the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition, which runs through Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“Peterbilt is pleased to support ATA with this Model 579. It allows us to demonstrate trucking’s most innovative and technologically advanced truck and leverage it as an educational tool, enabling more public outreach and awareness campaigns that educate communities about the significance and positive impact of the trucking industry and the intermodal transportation sector,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Together, we are shaping the future of our industry.”

According to Peterbilt officials, the Model 579 UltraLoft “optimizes aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. It features innovative technologies, which include an industry-leading 15-inch digital dash display, digital vision system, tire pressure monitoring system and advanced driver assistance systems.

The Peterbilt Model 579 will be used in several ATA programs through 2024, visiting ports and educational institutions across the country.

A full list of ATA programs and scheduled activities can be found at https://www.trucking.org/ata-programs.