Peterbilt’s bright idea: Introducing revolutionary LED pod headlights

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has announced the availability of its distinctive new LED pod headlights for the Model 589, offering greater visibility, enhanced styling and increased overall safety.

“The new polished aluminum LED pod headlights on the Model 589 exemplify our efforts to maintain the bold, Legendary styling of the Model 589 while helping fleets maximize productivity,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt. “Engineered to meet the demands placed on today’s trucks, the LED headlights provide peak performance, safety and reliability.”

According to a company press release, the LED headlights use 30 percent less power than the halogen equivalent and provide maximum light output with wide coverage and 45-degree left and right low beams.

The new LED pod headlights deliver superior performance and an extended lifespan due to a range of these unique features:

All-LED design with lifecycle exceeding 50,000 hours.

Individually replaceable modules for easy service.

Excellent glare control for optimum visibility.

Cooling managed through solid aluminum forgings and castings for peak performance and reliability.

Designed to operate continuously in extreme ambient temperatures.

Integrated lens heaters for clear lenses in inclement weather.

Hard-coated protection on external headlamp lenses, safeguarding against ultraviolet exposure and fine sand.

For more information on the new LED pod headlights available on the Model 589, contact your local Peterbilt dealer or visit https://www.peterbilt.com/.