Peterbilt’s Model 567 now available with UltraLoft sleeper configuration

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. announced June 1 that the manufacturer’s Model 567 is now available in an UltraLoft sleeper configuration.

The workhorse of the Peterbilt product lineup, the Model 567 can be used for virtually any application, from vocational to on-highway and regional haul configurations. With the addition of the UltraLoft sleeper, the Model 567 now offers a more spacious, integral sleeper option with traditional signature pod-mounted headlamps, a Metton hood and a stainless-steel grille.

By optimizing the space available, the UltraLoft sleeper provides 70 cubic feet of overall storage, along with 8 feet of headroom for added comfort. The UltraLoft also gives drivers upper and lower bunk mattresses and best-in-class headroom in both bunks, as well as space to accommodate the industry’s largest microwave and enough room to fit a 32-inch flat-screen TV.

Interior updates to the Model 567 are highlighted by the class leading 15-inch digital display with a fully customizable user interface that delivers information and full PTO integration so operators can personalize the display information. The Model 567 UltraLoft also provides new driver comforts, including more cabin storage, two cup holders and options for 12V or USB charging ports.

The Model 567 is available with the latest advanced driver-assistance systems fully integrated into the digital display, including lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with auto resume, speed sign recognition, side object detection, safety direct integration, multilane emergency braking and highway departure detection.

“The launch of the Model 567 UltraLoft is another example of Peterbilt’s drive to continually innovate our product line to deliver industry leading comfort and performance for our customers and truck drivers alike,” said Jason Skoog Peterbilt, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “There is no question that 2021 has been the most exciting year for Peterbilt and our customers, with more new products hitting the road than ever before.”