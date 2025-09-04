Phillips Connect launches TechAssist app for SmartTrailer tech, maintenance

IRVINE, Calif. — Phillips Connect is announcing the TechAssist app for iOS and Android users to streamline installations for trailer manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet installers, and improve trailer maintenance.

“Commercial Class 8 trailers operate in one of the harshest environments you can imagine,” said Todd Thibault, senior director of field services, Phillips “Road debris, corrosion and collisions happen frequently, making trailer tech health and diagnostics an essential part of any fleet maintenance program. TechAssist lets even a brand-new technician get a trailer back to 100% quickly without having to call tech support. That’s protecting and getting a return on investment in one simple-to-use app.”

TechAssist App

When smart trailer sensors, communication hubs and intelligent monitoring systems are installed and communicating from day one, they become active, data-driven partners in transportation and freight logistics.

According to a company press release, TechAssist plays a critical role in OEM-level quality control and ensures installations keep pace with the speed of builds. By confirming that every sensor, gateway and system is online and reporting correctly before a trailer leaves the plant, OEMs can ensure they are delivering a fully functional, ready-to-integrate asset to their fleet customers. For OEMs and fleet installers, TechAssist delivers lightning-fast installations with a single click, and the ability to run every job through a guided workflow, ensuring that every smart trailer is set up, tested and ready to hit the road.

Getting Quick Maintenance

In a fleet-based business where operational damage is common and the environment is unforgiving, TechAssist also gives maintenance technicians an instant, clear picture of a trailer’s health before it leaves the yard. Fleet mechanics use TechAssist to instantly spot issues related to a trailer’s tires, brakes, lights and more, saving time and money and maximizing efficiency and uptime. By pairing directly with the trailer’s Phillips Connect smart sensors, the app highlights any issues and guides the technician through quick repairs, according to the release.

For fleet maintenance technicians, TechAssist delivers instant scalability. Historically only highly trained field engineers could troubleshoot and maintain connected smart trailer systems. TechAssist provides step-by-step workflows that empower any technician, whether in-house or third-party, to install, verify and service smart trailer technology with the same quality results as a seasoned expert. This shortens the training curve from months to minutes, allowing fleets to scale smart trailer deployments without bottlenecks.

“Decades of partnerships with the world’s largest fleets and trailer OEMs have given us a deep understanding of how our customers work, what they expect, and where their pain points are,” said Todd Hodges, director of product management, Phillips. “TechAssist is a direct result of that knowledge. It’s not just a tool – it’s part of how we help customers get the most from their trailer investments from day one.”

Phillips Connect Connect1 Platform

TechAssist works seamlessly with the Phillips Connect Connect1 platform, offering secure, offline-capable smart trailer diagnostics, sensor pairing, and installation confirmation for the back office and in the palm of a technician’s hand.

Key features of TechAssist include:

Bluetooth-enabled discovery of nearby assets to eliminate manual searching.

Real-time diagnostics for gateway health and sensor status.

Camera-based sensor pairing (barcode scanning), replacing manual data entry.

Offline access to sensor data and history in no-connectivity environments.

Single Sign-On (SSO) security for enterprise-wide access.

Guided troubleshooting workflows, with step-by-step support and warnings.

Support for new sensor types, including automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) regulator and air tank sensors.

Enhanced visibility into ABS system status, including both ABS and programmable logic controller (PLC) reader connections.