CBP finds $13 million in meth in load of broccoli

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $13,233,900 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a trailer.

That is according to a press release from The CBP on Thursday.

“This massive load of narcotics will not reach American streets thanks to the tireless inspection work undertaken by our CBP officers on the front lines,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility say they encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of broccoli attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico.

The release says a CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing what it called a nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team.

“Physical inspection led to the discovery of 488 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,480.40 pounds (671.5 kg) concealed within the roof of the trailer,” the release stated.

Both the drugs and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP.