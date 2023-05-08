Platform Science, Motive partner to improve fleet safety

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Platform Science and Motive have announced a partnership to bolster fleet safety better.

According to a news release, the collaboration brings Motive’s artificial intelligence-powered dashcams to the Platform Science Marketplace, giving mutual customers “an easier, more efficient way to manage the technologies they use to keep their drivers safe. Integrating Motive’s safety tools with our platform also offers fleets greater visibility into the data that keeps their operations moving.”

Platform Science officials say that in addition to providing a single destination for fleet safety tools, their partnership with Motive eliminates data fragmentation and disruptions caused by switching between solutions.

And with direct access to accurate dashcam data, fleets have the visibility evidence they need to protect their drivers — and their bottom line — in the event of safety incidents, the news release stated.

“Improving how the trucking industry operates isn’t the purview of a single company or sector. It’s about the wider ecosystem developing solutions that drive it forward,” said Drew Quinlan, vice president of Business Development at Motive. “Our integration with Platform Science means carriers can use more high-quality data to create better outcomes for the whole industry and the wider supply chain.”

All unsafe driving events captured by Motive’s artificial intelligence dashcam are uploaded in HD video to the cloud seconds after they occur and stored for up to 104 hours, providing timely visibility via tools such as Video Recall and Live Stream.

“With this advanced technology on board, fleets have a clear picture of drivers’ behavior and solutions for preventing avoidable accidents,” the news release stated.

According to a recent safety report, “fleets that used Motive dash cams and frequently coached had 22% fewer accidents and 56% fewer unsafe driving incidents than fleets that didn’t use dash cams and didn’t coach.”