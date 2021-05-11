PrePass weigh station bypass notifications now available on dēzl OTR series navigators

OLATHE, Kan. — With an active PrePass account, users of Garmin’s latest series of dēzl over-the-road truck navigators now receive on-screen PrePass notifications of upcoming weigh stations and bypass decisions on the same screen as their navigation and route guidance. This includes Garmin’s dēzl OTR700, OTR800 and OTR1000 models, as well as the new OTR500 model.

“Motor carriers on tight schedules encounter weigh stations every day,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales for Garmin. “The ability to safely and legally bypass them is time, fuel, and money saved. Truck drivers are accustomed to checking their dēzl navigator throughout their route, and now they can receive crucial PrePass notifications in the same place as their navigation and route guidance.”

Garmin’s latest dēzl OTR500 series of GPS truck navigators gives professional truckers a clear view of the road ahead. PrePass joins a list of features available on the dēzl OTR series that includes industry-leading load-to-dock guidance, popular truck routes, custom truck routing and more. The navigation devices have screens available in 5.5-inch, 7-inch, 8-inch and extra-large 10-inch sizes.

“PrePass and Garmin dēzl share the common mission to improve efficiency and safety for motor carriers,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, the provider of PrePass weigh station bypass service. “Integrating PrePass onto the dēzl platform provides customers seamless access to weigh station bypass notifications, extending the value of the device.”

Customers using the PrePass weigh station bypass with Garmin’s dēzl OTR series of GPS truck navigators have the option to add electronic toll payment services with PrePass Plus, an RFID-based service available only through PrePass. All PrePass services include access to PrePass INFORM software. INFORM helps motor carriers analyze bypass and toll activity to spot trends, improve safety scores, reduce the risk of toll fraud and provide new data insights into their operations.

The integration of PrePass with the Garmin dēzl OTR devices is available with a software update that requires an active PrePass account and use of the Garmin Drive app on a compatible smartphone.

Key features of the dēzl OTR series include: