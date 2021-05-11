XPO Logistics tests battery-electric trucks from Daimler Trucks North America

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics Inc. has partnered with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to test Daimler’s battery-electric commercial trucks under real-life operating conditions in California.

“We’re pleased to contribute to the environmental sustainability of supply chains by providing real-life operating data to our long-time partner, Daimler Trucks North America,” said Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. “The CX pilot is also an opportunity for us to evaluate how battery-electric trucks perform for our customers and drivers. Our partnerships with manufacturers are an important way we help advance industry innovation.”

XPO drivers will use tractors from DTNA’s Freightliner Electric Innovation and Customer Experience (CX) Fleet for a nine-month pilot program in the Oakland, California, area. The data generated by the XPO pilot program will help DTNA fine-tune the final design of its battery-electric truck before beginning full series production. XPO and DTNA have collaborated on transportation innovation for more than a decade.

“XPO is providing us valuable information about the performance, maintenance and cost of operating our all-electric Freightliner eCascadia, while helping to shape the future of CO₂-neutral transportation for supply chains nationwide,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA.” We appreciate their partnership and participation in the process of co-creation.”

In addition to leading the Freightliner CX pilot in Oakland, XPO provides input to DTNA as a member of the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council. The pilot is supported by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Bay Area AQMD), which partially funded the deployment.