Rand McNally GPS software updated

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has announced a major, over-the-air upgrade to its Rand Navigation GPS software.

The upgrade, which involves a full map update and extensive improvements to the routing and interface, will be available for all latest model Rand McNally TND™ and OverDryve® tablet devices, according to a news release.

The full-map update includes revisions to highway and roads, travel center and truck services, truck-specific and general points of interest, as well as rest areas, scales, weigh stations and more.

“Rand McNally’s year-round proprietary research layers on 33 percent more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers,” the news release stated. Although there have been interim updates, this upgrade includes enhancements that go well beyond updated maps and points of interest.”

The upgrade will be rolling out to devices through the month of November.

“This major upgrade is part of Rand McNally’s commitment to ongoing improvements and feature enhancements to existing products,” said John McAvoy, Rand McNally’s Vice President of Geographic Information Systems. “We are committed to not only providing ongoing map updates, but also continuous improvement of the features and functionality of our software and devices.”