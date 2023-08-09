Research center for wireless electric vehicle charging opens in Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — The first research and development center devoted exclusively to high-power, high-speed wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs) and commercial fleets has opened in Pennsylvania.

InductEV, formerly Momentum Dynamics, is housed in a 50,000-square-foot facility in King of Prussia, according to a news release.

“As the transport sector electrifies, it’s clear that wireless charging will ultimately replace plug-ins after one considers the cost-savings, convenience, and efficiency,” said Barry Libert, chairman and CEO of Induct EV. “Granted, it’s early days, but we’re seeing considerable excitement among public transit fleets and port vehicle (drayage) operators who’ve adopted our technology solution.”

InductEV delivers high-speed, inductive EV charging at a lower cost of ownership and lower operating costs than both internal combustion/diesel and corded/plug-in charging solutions, company officials say.

The company’s technology for commercial fleets is currently being used in more than 20 locations throughout North America and Europe.

“Wireless charging technology is crucial for accelerating decarbonization, eliminating or reducing the need for EV battery recycling by extending battery life,” the news release stated. “Wireless also enables the broad deployment of autonomous vehicles. The company is building the first wireless charging networks, thereby setting the future standard for commercial fleet management and operations.”

Executives with InductEV are shown at a recent ribbon (wire) cutting ceremony for their new wireless electric vehicle research and development center in King of Prussia, Pa. (Courtesy: InductEV)