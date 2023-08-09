Bridgestone introduces new ultra-wide tire for long-haul fleets

NASHVILLE — Bridgestone Americas has launched the Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire for long-haul and regional applications.

According to a news release, the tire is “engineered for superior efficiency.”

The new Greatec M703 Ecopia replaces the Greatec M835A Ecopia.

Bridgestone says the new tire will provide “fleets with improved projected mileage, fuel savings, enhanced traction and outstanding retreadability.”

“Bridgestone’s line of Ecopia products continues to improve with each new tire, and the Greatec M703 is the latest example of our team’s ability to create a tire that directly addresses the needs of our customers,” said Brian Cunningham, vice president of Fleet Solutions for Bridgestone Americas.“With the M703, fleets can expect to see improved fuel efficiency and tire wear, which can help lower their total cost of ownership and help businesses improve their bottom line.”

The new M703 utilizes a high-density tread pattern alongside a long-wearing compound to deliver removal mileage.

“The tire’s ultra-wide base casing helps fleets to predictably reduce their total cost per mile through premium performance across multiple efficiency metrics,” the news release noted.

Additional features of the M703 tire include:

Improved projected mileage: The M703 Ecopia tire is projected to have 30% better wear mileage than its predecessor and 10% better wear mileage than a key competitor.

Enhanced fuel efficiency: A low rolling resistance compound paired with a low energy tread pattern provides fleets with a 14% lower rolling resistance than its predecessor.

Traction technology: Increased, long-lasting biting edges give the M703 confident traction in demanding applications throughout the life of the tire.

Casing retreadability: The tire’s premium casing is engineered to deliver retreadability.

ENLITEN Technology: The M703 is engineered and designed with technologies to elevate conventional tire performance in pursuit of more sustainable mobility.

The Greatec M703 Ecopia is currently available in a 445/50R22.5 size.