Revving up the past: Historic truck’s road to revival

It’s a familiar sight in the lobby of the Daimler Truck Campus: the first truck ever built.

More precisely, a highly detailed replica of that historic vehicle. The campus is the headquarters of the truck and bus manufacturer in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany.

“With the start of the summer holidays in Baden-Württemberg, the popular exhibit, which celebrates its 130th birthday next year, is taking a break for the summer,” Daimler said. “The truck, which is considered a technical milestone in automotive history, will be refurbished at the Philipp-Matthäus-Hahn-Schule in Nürtingen over the next few weeks.”

Restoring a Legendary Piece of History

The handcrafted vehicle will be restored to working order under the guidance of experienced instructors and as part of the additional qualification in classic and modern classic cars by specially trained automotive apprentices. The project thus combines automotive tradition, modern training and intergenerational exchange within the craft in a unique way.

“At the Philipp Matthäus Hahn School in Nürtingen, one of the leading schools for classic and modern classic cars in the Stuttgart region, authenticity is paramount,” Daimler said. “The experts want to ensure that the anniversary vehicle is not only preserved in a museum, but can also drive again on its own wheels. The return to Leinfelden-Echterdingen is scheduled for the end of August 2025, just in time for the planned appearance at the Spitzkraut Classics in the fall. There, this special piece of technological history will not only be on display, but can also be experienced in motion.”