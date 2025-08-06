Trinity Logistics unveils load verification tool to combat freight fraud

SEAFORD, Del. — Trinity Logistics is introducing a new free load verification tool aimed at helping carriers safeguard themselves from rising scam and fake load activity across the freight industry.

“Trinity created the load verification tool as a direct response to the rise in fraud targeting carriers,” said Kristin Deno, operational risk analyst at Trinity. “Scammers have unfortunately impersonated trusted brokers, like Trinity, in an effort to trick carriers into taking fake loads. This tool gives our carrier relationships a simple and secure way to confirm a shipment is legitimate – before they ever roll a truck.”

Fraud Rising Rapidly in the Freight Industry

With freight fraud and impersonator scams becoming more sophisticated and widespread, Trinity’s tool offers carriers a fast, reliable way to verify that the load they’ve booked is legitimate and actually arranged by Trinity Logistics, according to a company press release.

Load Verification Tool

Available on the company’s website, the tool is free, easy to use and helps ensure carriers can confidently move freight without the risk of being duped by fraudulent actors posing as Trinity.

To verify a load, carriers visit the verification page on the company’s website and enter the Trinity load number along with their company DOT or MC number into the secure online form. Within seconds, the application will promptly confirm whether the load is valid and backed by Trinity.

The launch is part of Trinity’s broader commitment to safety, security and service across its across its nationwide carrier network, according to the release.

“Our carrier relationships are at the core of what we do, and this is one more way we stand behind them – protecting their time, their equipment and their trust in us,” Deno said.