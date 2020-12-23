Rihm Kenworth moves to new facility in Albert Lea, Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Rihm Kenworth, a long-time truck dealership in Minnesota, opened a new facility in Albert Lea last week to meet the growing demand for trucks, parts, and services. The new dealership is conveniently located off Interstate 35 at 77847 209th Street in Albert Lea; Rihm’s original Albert Lea location, which opened in 2006, was off Interstate 90.

Part of Rihm Family Companies, Rihm Kenworth offers a full array of services, including truck sales, truck parts sales, truck repairs, and truck equipment leasing and rental (offered through Rihm Leasing).

“Relocating to this location after 14 years meets our need for more warehouse and shop capacity, efficiency, visibility and improved employee accommodations,” said Kari Rihm, CEO and president. “We had outgrown our original space and view this move as a terrific opportunity to meet truckers’ needs on the I-35 corridor near two major truck stops.”

The Albert Lea dealership marks the fifth new facility Rihm Kenworth has opened since 2017. In early 2018, two new facilities in Minnesota’s Twin Cities opened for business, including Rihm Kenworth’s new headquarters in South St. Paul. Just before to, Rihm opened new dealership in Winona, Minnesota; then Rihm extended its network in late 2019 with a dealership in Mankato, Minnesota.

The new Albert Lea facility has 27,000 square feet and includes 12 services bays, a wash bay and more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse space. Retail parts displays anchor the walk-in parts department and are adjacent to a spacious, comfortable drivers’ lounge. Both new, used and lease/rental offices are on-site for truck customer’s convenience.