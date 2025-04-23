RIST-AMA Transport implements CLI across consolidated LTL operation

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) is announcing RIST-AMA Transport has implemented CLI FACTS across its consolidated LTL operation.

“We were using another management system at RIST Transport, but it wasn’t designed specifically for LTL operations,” said Gabrielle Wadhams Simmons, director of business operations. “AMA Transportation had been using FACTS, which is geared for LTL operations, so it made sense to move everything to Carrier Logistics’ solution.”

RIST-AMA Transport implemented FACTS in October 2023 and is now using the freight management software at 15 terminals to support the operation of 282 tractors and 445 trailers. RIST Transport Ltd., headquartered in Phelps, N.Y., acquired AMA Transportation Company, Inc. of Billerica, Mass. in June 2023.

Streamlining Efficiency

According to a media release, following the integration of AMA Transportation’s four terminals into its freight network, RIST-AMA Transport turned to CLI to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. CLI’s advanced software solutions enabled the seamless consolidation of processes, effectively managing the increased freight volume while also facilitating the incorporation of critical customer data. By automating key processes and ensuring smooth data integration, CLI helped support their continued growth and operational success.

“With CLI’s support, the launch of FACTS at RIST-AMA Transport was expedited and now our entire operations and management team is working as one company,” Simmons said. “We’re also realizing efficiency, cost saving and customer satisfaction benefits with FACTS.”

Management Tools

RIST-AMA Transport is now using FACTS dispatch, driver management, dock management and routing modules, an integrated imaging solution for delivery paperwork, and back-office suite features. The carrier is also taking advantage of the CLI LOC-AI dispatch planning tool for identifying types of customer locations.

“Throughout the process, CLI asked the right questions and provided a phenomenal project manager to guide us as RIST Transport and AMA Transportation became one company on one freight management system,” Simmons said. “They are very open to feedback and are still finding ways to help us optimize and improve our operation with FACTS.”

According to the release, CLI helped RIST-AMA Transport further their goal of replacing manual processes with automated solutions by implementing, among other modules, CLI’s Automated Appointments system that provides customers with real-time text updates on the status of their freight and appointment confirmation to manage final mile delivery operations more efficiently and effectively.

“We’re very pleased to hear how CLI has been instrumental in bringing the operations at RIST-AMA Transport together so quickly and effectively,” said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. “We designed FACTS to meet the needs of LTL carriers, and their experience tells us we continue to make the right development choices. Going forward we are ready to support their ongoing growth.”