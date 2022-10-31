S2Q Systems launches new program to help speed up load bidding

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – S2Q Systems has launched a new platform called Speed to Bid, which is designed to help transportation and logistics companies enhance their ability to bid on shipments nationwide in under a few seconds.

S2Q officials say their new program can do this by aggregating third party spot freight bidding platforms into one.

“Speed to Bid allows for thoughtful automation to speed up the process of spot freight bidding, but without the need for expensive bots and other cumbersome autonomous type systems,” Ben Derin, founder of S2Q Systems, said. “With Speed to Bid, freight brokers and carriers who don’t have unlimited tech budgets can now bid with ease.”

Speed to Bid is currently only available to existing S2Q Systems customers but will become available to the entire market on Dec. 1.