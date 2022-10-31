TheTrucker.com
Semi crashes into Texas crawfish restaurant

By The Trucker News Staff -
KTLV reported that the tractor crashed into Crawfish Cove, located at the intersection of Highway 149 and 322, which is near the banks of the Sabine River.

LAKEPORT, Texas – A bobtail tractor crashed into a Lakeport, Texas, seafood restaurant on Friday, Oct. 28.

The restaurant was closed when the crash happened, and no injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the truck was heading northbound on 149 when it hydroplaned and lost control.

