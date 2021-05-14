SelecTrucks opens new center in Los Angeles, renames Fontana location

FORT MILL, S.C. — SelecTrucks, a North American retailer of used trucks, is celebrating its expanding network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Los Angeles in Carson, California. In addition, the company is renaming its current Los Angeles location SelecTrucks of Fontana. The new Carson location will host an open house celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17.

With two locations serving the greater Los Angeles area, customers have more opportunities to find the truck to fit business needs. All SelecTrucks Centers offer a selection of used trucks, warranty packages, financing terms and business support. SelecTrucks of Fontana and SelecTrucks of Los Angeles are members of the Velocity Truck Center family of dealerships.

“For over 50 years our team at Velocity has proudly operated in the used truck industry. We focus on bringing value to our used truck customers and supporting their businesses after the sale. Our team at SelecTrucks believes in delivering unparalleled service, value and support to our customers and I’m very excited to open the newest store in Los Angeles,” said Warren Auwae, vice president of used trucks at the Velocity Group.

SelecTrucks of Los Angeles is located at 21107 Chico St. in Carson, California. SelecTrucks of Fontana will remain at 13750 Valley Blvd. in Fontana, California. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We have an established, exceptional partnership with Velocity,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks Remarketing. “They share in the purpose and live the values that drive all we do at SelecTrucks. They are committed to serving our customers and we are delighted to expand our footprint with the newest SelecTrucks location in Carson. We share a passion for helping our customers reach their goals.”