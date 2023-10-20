TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

SimpleTire launches SimpleScore rating system to simplify online tire buying

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   SimpleTire launches SimpleScore rating system to simplify online tire buying
Reading Time: < 1 minute
SimpleTire launches SimpleScore rating system to simplify online tire buying
Online tire retailer SimpleTire has unveiled a new tire rating system.

PHILADELPHIA — SimpleTire, an online tire retailer based in Philadelphia and part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, has launched SimpleScore, its proprietary tire rating system.

Featured on SimpleTire’s website, SimpleScore presents a simplified tire-buying experience by transforming complex data into a user-friendly rating system, according to a news release.

“Drawing upon tire manufacturer data and customer insights, SimpleTire combines this information with the expertise of its in-house tire experts to offer customers an easy-to-understand score for each tire,” the news release stated. “Customers can then click on a tire’s score to see a score breakdown that offers valuable guidance on performance across various categories, including longevity, handling, durability, and traction.”

A survey by SimpleTire with Wakefield Research found that 52% of individuals rely on online research and customer reviews to gather information on the best tires for their vehicles. Nearly half of U.S. tire consumers (49%) consider replacing and buying new tires to be a hassle, with 21% of respondents identifying research as a primary challenge in this process.

“Our mission has always revolved around simplifying the tire-buying process. SimpleScore is a game-changer, helping customers cut through the noise of the overwhelming data and information to enable swift and intuitive decision-making,” said Kenny Pratt, chief digital officer and co-founder of SimpleTire.

Karthik Iyer, president and CEO of SimpleTire, said that SimpleScore “reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and consumer-centric service. By providing a tool that transcends basic ratings and delves into performance metrics, we empower customers to prioritize the tire features that matter most when making a purchase.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE