SimpleTire launches SimpleScore rating system to simplify online tire buying

PHILADELPHIA — SimpleTire, an online tire retailer based in Philadelphia and part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, has launched SimpleScore, its proprietary tire rating system.
Featured on SimpleTire’s website, SimpleScore presents a simplified tire-buying experience by transforming complex data into a user-friendly rating system, according to a news release.
“Drawing upon tire manufacturer data and customer insights, SimpleTire combines this information with the expertise of its in-house tire experts to offer customers an easy-to-understand score for each tire,” the news release stated. “Customers can then click on a tire’s score to see a score breakdown that offers valuable guidance on performance across various categories, including longevity, handling, durability, and traction.”
A survey by SimpleTire with Wakefield Research found that 52% of individuals rely on online research and customer reviews to gather information on the best tires for their vehicles. Nearly half of U.S. tire consumers (49%) consider replacing and buying new tires to be a hassle, with 21% of respondents identifying research as a primary challenge in this process.
“Our mission has always revolved around simplifying the tire-buying process. SimpleScore is a game-changer, helping customers cut through the noise of the overwhelming data and information to enable swift and intuitive decision-making,” said Kenny Pratt, chief digital officer and co-founder of SimpleTire.
Karthik Iyer, president and CEO of SimpleTire, said that SimpleScore “reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and consumer-centric service. By providing a tool that transcends basic ratings and delves into performance metrics, we empower customers to prioritize the tire features that matter most when making a purchase.”
