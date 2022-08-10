Sleek Technologies launches native carrier app

CHICAGO — Sleek Technologies has launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium size carriers.

Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes.

“Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at the right price has been a struggle for many large shippers because most only have direct access to less than 1% of today’s capacity through contracted carriers,” Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO, said. “By automating freight procurement, large shippers leverage AI-powered technology to remove intermediary barriers, and expand direct access to compliant, out-of-network, asset-based capacity which saves massive amounts of time and money.”

Once the app is downloaded, machine learning goes to work to match shipper load requirements with carrier attributes.

After a load is matched to a carrier, the load becomes available for the carrier to submit an offer.

The load is only accepted when the carrier bids at or under the shipper’s designated truckload price. If accepted, load statuses are automatically updated into the shipper’s designated TMS via enabled APIs.

The entire process happens behind-the-scenes and is integrated into the shipper’s TMS.

“With the middleman eliminated, 100% of the carrier’s bid lands in the carrier’s pocket so they make more money,” Andy Stump, Sleek Technologies CTO, said. “Plus, the shipper saves money by not paying hidden margins and understands true market cost because a carrier sets the price, not a non-transparent freight broker.”

“The new app makes it much easier to track and manage shipments,” Caitlin Radick, Sleek Technologies Carrier Success Specialist, said. “We’ve been delivering 96%+ OTD because our technology dynamically sources the right carrier.”

The Sleek Fleet App is available for download in the Apple store and Google Play.