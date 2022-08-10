1 dead after being hit by tires that flew off big rig on I-45

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead and his 11-year-old son is left injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer that lost two of its wheels on Aug. 4 along Interstate 45 in Harris County, Texas.

KHOU reports that the 18-wheeler was in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Louetta when the two tires on the left-side middle axel came off, causing it to roll uncontrollably.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of the wheels bounced over the center divider of the highway and entered the northbound lanes where it struck and vehicle’s hood and windshield and sheared off the roof.

Lee Simmons, the driver of the vehicle struck by the tire, died at the scene.

His 11-year-old son, who was in the backseat, also suffered injuries. Family members told KPRC the 11-year-old was hospitalized by the injuries he suffered.

The other tire that came off the 18-wheeler went onto a feeder road of the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

No charges have been filed, against the driver, but an investigation is ongoing.

The truck’s maintenance will also be reviewed, which will determine if it were an accident that could not have been avoided or if there were any signs of negligence in maintenance.