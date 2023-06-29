SMC³ launches Dynamic PriceBuilder

ATLANTA — Freight transportation company SMC³ has announced the launch of its new Dynamic PriceBuilder application.

According to a company news release, the Dynamic PriceBuilder application “is a unique pricing system that pairs a carrier’s specific cost model with a flexible business rules engine to enable strategic, dynamic price generation. The app also empowers a carrier to adjust prices based on internal and external factors such as available capacity, shifting national freight patterns, and other external market conditions such as extreme weather events.”

Designed to help less-than-truckload carriers, the app provides carrier pricing teams with data that powers their analytics to manage and help grow their business in a healthy manner.

Mark Davis, Averitt’s vice president of pricing and traffic, explained how his company is experiencing positive results.

“This dynamic system will take into account our projected costs. I don’t know of anyone else that has taken it to this level of technology,” Davis said.

The Dynamic PriceBuilder solution simplifies the complexities of LTL pricing for the shipper since their complete rate quote is transmitted directly into their transportation management system (TMS).

“Carriers have been needing a modern pricing system that allows them to adjust prices quickly to proactively meet a constantly changing freight environment,” said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³. “Countless times in my career pricing for a national carrier I wished I had a tool to quickly attract new business or rapidly improve the profit margin of freight we were already handling.”

Powered by SMC³’s fully hosted platform, Dynamic PriceBuilder delivers high speed with secure API connectivity and 100% service reliability for quote generation, retrieval and reporting, according tot he company.

“The Dynamic PriceBuilder is great for LTL carriers wanting to provide real-time prices for specific segments of their business including all sorts of things,” the news release noted.

“Virtually every internal process or task performed by pricing and traffic is done so through the use of one of SMC³’s products,” Davis said. “Without these tools, we would not be able to carry out the day-to-day business of our company.”

To learn more about Dynamic PriceBuilder solution, visit www.smc3.com.