Solera Fleet Solutions has enhanced its fleet management hardware

WESTLAKE, Texas — Fleet lifecycle management firm Solera has unveiled the latest enhancements to its fleet management hardware platform SR4.

“This all-inclusive and state-of-the-art system integrates top-tier safety, compliance and telematics features to deliver a comprehensive and seamless fleet management experience,” according to a news release. “The enhanced SR4 device now offers unmatched flexibility and value by enabling users to run multiple Solera Fleet solutions from a single, enterprise-grade device, including some of the industry’s most popular and effective platforms, Omnitracs and SmartDrive, providing users the ability to experience the Solera difference like never before.”

The SR4 powers various applications from Solera Fleet and is designed to be a single telematics device for many applications, company officials said.

It is focused on reducing hardware installation and data costs while delivering value.

“At Solera, our team of industry experts are fully committed to maximizing value and streamlining our customer’s operations,” said Sean Ritchie, vice president of sales and pre-sales at Solera. “We are proud to be the first to bring to the market a Managed Service Video Safety Solution and a true Enterprise grade ELD and Compliance solution, all operating on the same hardware platform. When it comes to safety, fleets can’t settle for ‘good enough.'”

Solera says the SR4 Convergence enhances fleet efficiency “by proactively managing maintenance issues and ensuring that vehicles and equipment are always ready.”

Additionally, fleet management systems like the SR4 provide immediate diagnostic reports from sensors that indicate engine issues, enabling prompt resolution before the problem escalates.

“Improving fleet management systems can make all the difference between retaining top drivers and losing them to competitors,” according to the news release. “Unsafe driving is dangerous not only to drivers but also to other road users, resulting in expensive repairs and legal issues. Safe driving potentially translates to lower insurance premiums, fewer traffic violations, and fewer accidents.”

The SR4 Convergence provides real-time vehicle location, job completion status and accurate arrival times, facilitating efficient route planning and proactive adjustments to traffic slowdowns.

The integration of in-vehicle sensors enables improved driver safety and performance monitoring, promoting safe driving practices and regulatory compliance.

For more information about Solera Fleet solutions, visit https://www.solera.com.