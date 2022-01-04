Stoughton to expand intermodal chassis production

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton Trailers is planning to expand its intermodal chassis production with the opening of a new Waco, Texas, facility later this year.

According to a news release, the Waco plant will add additional chassis capacity to Stoughton’s already-expanding production lines in Wisconsin. The construction of the Waco plant is already underway and is expected to be completed quickly, the company said.

“As part of its future chassis production plan, Stoughton purchased a parcel of land in Waco and is building a new manufacturing facility to further expand chassis production capacity and tap into alternative labor markets,” the news release stated.

Stoughton officials said they expect to begin moving equipment into the new facility by March and start chassis manufacturing by early second quarter.

The new production facility is expected to employ up to 125 people.

In addition, the company has recently added a new chassis production line in the Stoughton, Wisconsin, facility. Once ramped up to full production, the company expects to employ an additional 150 people in the Stoughton plant, assembling chassis and manufacturing components to feed the other chassis production lines.

When the Waco, Stoughton and Evansville facilities are operating at capacity, the collective output of all three facilities will increase the run rate to approximately 20,000 to 25,000 chassis per year, hitting that rate by September 2022, the news release stated.

“The new Waco facility and Stoughton production line will help fulfill our customer production commitments for 2022 and beyond,” said Bob Wahlin, president and CEO of Stoughton.

“By the end of 2022, the company will have invested $25 million dollars expanding our chassis production capacity. These investments would not have been possible without the remedial relief provided by the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on chassis from China.

“I would like to thank our facilities, operations and chassis team members for their hard work to date on these important projects.”