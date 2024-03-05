Strong Class 8 truck orders continue in February, ACT reports

COLUMBUS, Ind. — January preliminary North America Class 8 net orders were 27,700 units, up 600 units from January and 16% from a year ago.
Complete industry data for February, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-March.
“Weak freight and carrier profitability fundamentals, and large carriers guiding to lower capex in 2024, would imply pressure in U.S. tractor, the North American Class 8 market’s largest segment,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “While we do not yet have the underlying detail for February order volumes, Class 8 demand continuing at high levels again this month suggests that US buyers continue as strong market participants.”
With the fourth largest seasonal factor of the year at 8%, seasonal adjustment reduces February’s Class 8 intake to 25,600 units, up 5% from January.
“North American Classes 5-7 net orders were 18,800 units in February, up 7% year-over-year,” Vieth said. “February’s medium duty net order seasonal factor, at 5%, is the fifth strongest of the year, thereby lowering the seasonally adjusted order tally to 17,900 units, down 13% month-over-month and the lowest seasonally adjusted tally in 13 months.”
