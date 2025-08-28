TheTrucker.com
The Pete Store enters North Carolina with opening of Asheville location

By Dana Guthrie -
On the road to success: The Pete Store debuts in North Carolina with Asheville location. (Photo courtesy The Pete Store)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Pete Store is opening a new location in Asheville, N.C.

“We are excited to bring The Pete Store experience to Western North Carolina,” said Greg Arscott, president, The Pete Store. “This region is home to a large and growing base of Peterbilt customers, and this investment allows us to deliver the award-winning support they deserve closer to where they operate.”

Located at 223 Amboy Road, the 30,000-square-foot facility on a five-acre site marks the company’s first North Carolina location. It offers preventive maintenance, warranty repair, advanced diagnostics, and mobile service, supported by a comprehensive all-makes parts inventory to reduce downtime for regional fleets.

The new location is expected to create at least 30 jobs as the company hires technicians, parts professionals and support staff this fall.

The Pete Store now operates 31 locations across the eastern United States.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

