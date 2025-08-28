The Pete Store enters North Carolina with opening of Asheville location

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Pete Store is opening a new location in Asheville, N.C.
“We are excited to bring The Pete Store experience to Western North Carolina,” said Greg Arscott, president, The Pete Store. “This region is home to a large and growing base of Peterbilt customers, and this investment allows us to deliver the award-winning support they deserve closer to where they operate.”
Located at 223 Amboy Road, the 30,000-square-foot facility on a five-acre site marks the company’s first North Carolina location. It offers preventive maintenance, warranty repair, advanced diagnostics, and mobile service, supported by a comprehensive all-makes parts inventory to reduce downtime for regional fleets.
The new location is expected to create at least 30 jobs as the company hires technicians, parts professionals and support staff this fall.
The Pete Store now operates 31 locations across the eastern United States.