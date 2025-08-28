TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl found in car hauler in Oklahoma

By Bruce Guthrie -
Nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl found in car hauler in Oklahoma
Oklahoma troopers found nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl in a car hauler earlier this month. (Courtesy OHP)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on social media of a major fentanyl bust earlier this month.

According to a media release posted to Facebook, on August 1, 2025, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stopped a car hauler on I-40 in a rural area of Oklahoma for following too closely.

OHP says that during the stop, troopers observed suspicious indicators, obtained consent to search the vehicle, and discovered 49.55 pounds of illicit fentanyl hidden in a concealed void inside one of the trailered cars.

“This seizure represents over 11 million potentially lethal doses, enough to deliver nearly three lethal doses to every man, woman, and child in Oklahoma,” OHP said in its post. “Removing this fentanyl from circulation prevents a catastrophic amount of poison from reaching communities, potentially saving thousands of lives.”

There were no mention in the release about an arrest. The driver was not identified.

OHP did state that information in the post was “intentionally vague to avoid providing details that could aid criminal organizations in their deadly operations.”

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

