The Peterbilt Store opens new, expanded facility in West Columbia, South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Peterbilt Store has opened a new, expanded facility in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt Motors.

The new facility, built on an 11-acre site just off Interstate 26 at exit 119, provides 300% more warehouse space than the previous location. In addition, the new site offers customers easy access straight from the interstate to one of the 19 air-conditioned service bays.

“This new facility serves as a symbol of our continued commitment to the Midlands, and the state as a whole. It seems fitting that during our 10th year in Columbia we unveil a $12 million investment that will support our growth here for decades to come,” said Greg Arscott, president of The Peterbilt Store Southeast.

“We’d like to congratulate Greg Arscott and his team at The Peterbilt Store Southeast on their relocation and investment in South Carolina. The new West Columbia location represents a significant commitment from The Peterbilt Store to provide superior service to their customers and is a great representation of the growing Peterbilt Dealer Network,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt’s director of dealer network development.