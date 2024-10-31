Trailblazer in heavy-duty trailers: Faymonville Group sets up shop in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After evaluating locations across the United States, the Faymonville Group has selected a site in Little Rock, Ark. for its first United States production facility.

According to a company press release, the 54-acre site, located at the Port of Little Rock, provides access to major interstates, Class I railroads, navigable waterways, and a national airport. The production site covers 409,000-square-feet in Phase 1. In Phase 2, the area will expand to 624,000-square-feet. Once fully developed, the project will create 500 jobs. Faymonville intends to invest more than $100 million. Additionally, the project is expected to create 389 indirect and induced jobs in Little Rock and surrounding communities, generating a $239 million economic impact.

“We don’t just supply special vehicles, we provide comprehensive transport solutions,” said Paul Hönen, representative for the US market. “We proudly delivered our first vehicle to the U.S. in 2016. What we particularly value about the U.S. market is its enormous potential, its practical, solution-driven mindset, and the much simpler administration compared to Europe.”

The Faymonville Group is a family-owned company now in its 7th generation, where a dedicated team—the “Faymily”—of 1,400 people operates across four locations in Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, and Italy. Together, they produce approximately 3,000 units annually. Their vehicles are delivered to 125 countries, generating a revenue of around $500 million in 2023.

“It all started in a tiny village back in 1843, with just a blacksmith forge and a dream,” said Yves and Alain Faymonville. “The region was poor, but our family was made up of hardworking. From those modest beginnings, we built something incredible—we lived what you might call ‘the American Dream’. We came from nothing, and today, we’re the leaders in specialized transport vehicle manufacturing. We’re excited to share that we are preparing to expand into the United States! As the only manufacturer in our field committed to bringing production to America, we are fully dedicated to this new journey. We look forward to becoming part of this community and making a positive impact. We’re eager to get started and can’t wait to see the ‘made in America’ label on our vehicles soon,”

With their three vehicle brands, MAX Trailer, Faymonville, and Cometto, the Faymonville Group is the worldwide leading full-range manufacturer of vehicles for heavy load and special transport. The semi-trailers, low-loaders, modular vehicles, and self-propelled trailers are used to transport anything exceptionally heavy, long, wide, or tall. The brand portfolio includes transport solutions for payloads from 16.5 US tons to 27.500 U.S. tons and beyond. The modern facilities, covering a production area of 1,884,000 square feet, form the foundation for unique, high-tech products. The Faymonville Group invests heavily in new machinery and process improvements, with over $126 million invested between 2017 and 2023.

“Our low taxes and strong workforce sold Faymonville on Little Rock for their first U.S. facility. With access to road, river, rail, and the ability to get things done quickly, our capital city is proving itself as a manufacturing and logistics hub,” said Governor Sarah Sanders. “It was great to meet with the family behind this successful company while I was in London for the Farnborough Airshow this summer and play a role in landing this $100 million investment and 500 good-paying Arkansas jobs.”

Currently, a team in Luxembourg is working on new products that will bring significant added value to the U.S. market. In the first phase, individual components will be manufactured in Little Rock, while preparations for in-house production are underway. Additionally, service and spare parts support for Cometto-branded vehicles will be strengthened. Yves and Alain Faymonville noted in the release that, by early 2026, the production will be operational, and the vehicles will proudly bear the “Made in America” label, with the goal of long-term success in the U.S. market.

“We are excited that the Faymonville Group recognized our state’s demonstrated industrial success and future potential when selecting the Port of Little Rock to be its first U.S. production site,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman. “This major investment will create hundreds of new jobs for Arkansans and represents the confidence it has in our workforce and business climate. Decades of financial and developmental contributions by local leaders, stakeholders, and industry partners have led to this announcement and we look forward to serving as Faymonville’s home in America while celebrating its innovative products for many years to come.”

Faymonville was first introduced to Arkansas through a relationship with Hale Trailer, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America with 16 branches, including a branch in North Little Rock. In June of 2024, Faymonville was hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to tour potential locations and meet key business stakeholders. Following the visit, the company met with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, and Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir in conjunction with the Farnborough International Airshow in July. Executive leadership from Faymonville returned to Arkansas in August for further examination of properties before selecting the site in late September.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is also excited about the opportunities the project will bring to the area.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the Faymonville Group and the Faymonville family to Little Rock,” Scott said. “Faymonville is known for its technology and innovation with a focus on sustainable production. Their site at the Port of Little Rock provides access to road, river, rail, and runway – intersecting in the heart of the state’s Capital City. This announcement means hundreds of high-wage jobs for our residents and emphasizes the importance of expanding the Port.”

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde is also enthusiastic about the possibilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Faymonville Group to Little Rock and Pulaski County,” Hyde said. “This significant investment not only underscores the strategic advantages of our location but also promises to create 500 high-quality jobs for our community. The establishment of their first U.S. production facility here is a testament to our robust infrastructure and business-friendly environment. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with the Faymonville Group.”

“Our new location offers exciting career opportunities for driven and passionate specialist in steel construction, surface treatment, final assembly, as well as various office roles – all within a company culture that values pragmatism and straightforward communication,” said Lisa Faymonville, HR Manager for Faymonville Group.

For more about the company and the products visit www.faymonville.group and www.jobs.faymonville.com.

“Companies across the world are learning that Arkansas has the elements needed for business success. Faymonville Group is one of those companies – and we are proud that they have selected Little Rock as the location for their first U.S. manufacturing facility,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “This economic development project is a win for Faymonville Group, for Little Rock, and for Arkansas – but most importantly, it’s a win for the 500 people who will be able to work for this industry-leading company, providing them with new economic opportunities.”

“Faymonville selecting Little Rock validates the community’s vision to expand the Port of Little Rock so we can attract industry-leading companies and significant investment opportunities,” said Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “Today’s announcement means 500 people, and their families, will have the opportunity to have a better life in Little Rock. This deal came together quickly, and the company looked at multiple locations for this investment. The ability of the Chamber’s economic development team to move at the speed of business secured this win for Little Rock.”

“The Port of Little Rock is excited to welcome the Faymonville Group to our community. As Arkansas’s largest industrial park, we are committed to supporting industry form around the world and to growing jobs for our residents. This foreign direct investment not only helps the Port accomplish its primary objectives; it also further solidifies the role our industrial park plays on the central Arkansas economy. I have no doubt that Faymonville will be incredibly successful in this venture, and we look forward to working with them for many years”, said Clay McGeorge, Little Rock Port Authority Board Chair.