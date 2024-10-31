Two football fields of danger: Understanding the risks of glancing at a phone while driving

WASHINGTON — According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) research, about 80% of truck accidents involved some type of driver distraction in the three-second window leading up to the crash and that looking at a phone for just 8 seconds leaves a driver driving distracted for the length of two football fields.

The FMCSA is mounting a strong campaign to raise awareness for the issue, including giving people the chance to see what can happen in just a few seconds after taking their eyes off of the road.

Context-based insurance provider Quanata has developed the Distracted Driving Simulator, designed to show just how dangerous even a moment of distraction behind the wheel can be. By simulating the effects of performing tasks like texting or checking your phone while driving, the tool visually highlights the dangers of distracted driving.

“Quanata’s technology aims to create a future where risk-informed choices enable safer drivers and better lives,” said Jim Ryan, senior vice president of business development at Quanata. “We recognize that a lot of the danger on our roads is caused by distracted driving and we want to help minimize that. We’re using cutting-edge technology and data to help people improve their driving and reduce that risk on the road.”

Check out the simulator here.

According to an FMCSA press release, the campaign aims to highlight the dangers of distracted driving to car owners and truck drivers alike. Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents in the U.S., claiming the lives of 3,308 people in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“While this simulator can’t provide a complete picture of the dangers of distracted driving, our hope is to help illustrate how dangerous it is to glance down at your phone — and remind everyone how that time can add up when you’re behind the wheel,” Ryan said.

In the tool, you’re driving at 70 mph. If it takes eight seconds to send a “quick” text message, you’ll have been driving distracted for 821 feet. That’s equivalent to:

The length of over two football fields.

The length of more than 20 school buses.

The length of 5 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Almost five times the height of the Niagara Falls.

66% of the height of the Empire State Building.

National Statistics on Distracted Driving

Every day, nine people in America die in traffic crashes caused by distracted drivers.

There were 3,308 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving distracted drivers in 2022.

There were 42,514 motor vehicle crash deaths in the USA in 2022, meaning 7.78% were caused by distracted driving.

289,310 people were injured in road incidents related to distracted driving in the same year.

Research shows that distracted drivers are more than 11 times more likely to miss visual hazard cues.

“Stats such as these are undeniable,” the release said. “It’s crucial to minimize the time we spend on distractions while driving to reduce such incidents.”It’s crucial to minimize the time we spend on distractions while driving to reduce such incidents. Quanata’s campaign aims to warn drivers of the potentially fatal implications of what may seem like insignificant actions.”