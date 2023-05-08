Transervice partners with TruckLabs to deploy ‘TruckWings’

PHOENIX — Transervice and TruckLabs have partnered to help big rig drivers reduce fuel costs and lower their overall carbon footprint.

According to a news release, Transervice is using TruckLabs’ TruckWings to improve fuel efficiency for its customers.

Transervice manages more than 25,000 pieces of equipment for more than 30 fleets across the United States and Canada.

“Transervice is committed to providing our customers with innovative, reliable and sustainable transportation solutions,” said Mrak Pusak, a vice president at Transervice. “Partnering with TruckLabs and utilizing their TruckWings technology has been a game-changer in reducing our customers’ fuel costs and carbon emissions.”

By automatically closing the gap between the cab and trailer, TruckWings improve aerodynamics, reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency, resulting in 3-6% verified fuel savings, a news release stated.

“We are proud to work with Transervice and help their customers achieve their sustainability goals while realizing significant cost savings. Our patented TruckWings technology is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for the transportation industry,” said Dan Burrows, founder and CEO of TruckLabs.

Steve Smith vice president of national accounts at TruckLabs, called the collaboration with Transervice an exciting opportunity for his company.

“We look forward to working together to bring innovative sustainability solutions to the market and positively impact the environment,” he concluded.