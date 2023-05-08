Kenworth accepting deposits for its 1st zero emissions Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kenworth has announced plans to begin production of its Class 8 zero emissions T680 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), powered by Toyota fuel cell technology.

Initial customer deliveries are planned for 2024 with serial production planned in 2025, a news release stated.

Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada are now accepting deposits for the first of these T680 FCEV builds.

Kenworth and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) collaborated closely on developing the T680 FCEV. Kenworth integrated Toyota’s latest advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology into its flagship T680 on-highway truck. The T680 FCEV has a range of up to 450 miles, depending upon driving conditions.

“The T680 FCEV was engineered to offer one of the longest driving ranges of any zero emissions trucks on the market,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With quick refueling, this broadens our zero-emission product offering to include round-the-clock operations in regional haul and demonstrates FCEV potential for long haul.”

The truck is equipped with Toyota’s 310kW Dual Motor Assembly, capable of providing 415 horsepower continuously at a maximum payload of 82,000 pounds, and the Toyota Gen 2 Dual Fuel Cell Module.

“After years of research and development with Toyota and product testing the T680 FCEV in real-world operations, it’s an exciting time in Kenworth’s history to bring this technologically advanced truck to market,” Baney said. “Kenworth is proud to be an industry leading producer of zero emission transportation solutions for our customers. The T680 FCEV is a great addition to our lineup of Class 6, 7 and 8 battery-electric models that are available today.”

Last year, Kenworth and Toyota completed a joint pilot program at the Port of Los Angeles, where Kenworth customers operated 10 prototype T680 FCEVs in a real-world setting. The program’s success laid the foundation for Kenworth and Toyota engineers to develop the T680 FCEV that is the focus of the commercialization plans.

“Toyota is excited to take the next step in this joint effort with Kenworth to provide a zero-emission powertrain kit to its customers,” said Matt Stich, general manager Fuel Cell Solutions at Toyota Motor North America. “This proven hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology will allow commercial customers to help reduce carbon and operate more sustainably.”

