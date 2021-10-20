TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Transflo Mobile+ announces app update

By The Trucker News Staff -
Transflo Mobile+ announces app update
A new carousel feature within the Transflo app allows owner-operators to easily work with multiple brokers and carriers, which also allows for load visibility by the hiring entity. (Courtesy: Transflo)

TAMPA, Fla. – Mobile workflow app Transflo Mobile+ has released an update that the company says will help the cloud-based program run more securely with more options.

With an updated menu, fleets and drivers can manage passwords, add a user profile and image and make changes to their email address and phone number, according to the news release.

Transflo Mobile+ 5.0 also now offers the option to enter the app via biometric reading, such as face scan technology or fingerprint, providing a more secure, quicker way to access the app’s suite of tools, the news release stated.

Additionally, “a new carousel feature within the Transflo app allows owner-operators to easily work with multiple brokers and carriers, which also allows for load visibility by the hiring entity,” according to the news release.

“With driver turnover rates topping 100% and fleets working hard to hire new drivers, the multi-fleet options within the app simplify this part of the driver onboarding process by allowing drivers to quickly add their new fleet to the Transflo Mobile+ app, without having to reconfigure their app settings or profile,” said Don Burke, Transflo’s Chief Operating Officer.

Transflo Mobile+ can be downloaded on any iOS or Android device via the App Store and Google Play market. Drivers and fleets already using the app can update from their devices’ app store.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE