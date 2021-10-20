Transflo Mobile+ announces app update

TAMPA, Fla. – Mobile workflow app Transflo Mobile+ has released an update that the company says will help the cloud-based program run more securely with more options.

With an updated menu, fleets and drivers can manage passwords, add a user profile and image and make changes to their email address and phone number, according to the news release.

Transflo Mobile+ 5.0 also now offers the option to enter the app via biometric reading, such as face scan technology or fingerprint, providing a more secure, quicker way to access the app’s suite of tools, the news release stated.

Additionally, “a new carousel feature within the Transflo app allows owner-operators to easily work with multiple brokers and carriers, which also allows for load visibility by the hiring entity,” according to the news release.

“With driver turnover rates topping 100% and fleets working hard to hire new drivers, the multi-fleet options within the app simplify this part of the driver onboarding process by allowing drivers to quickly add their new fleet to the Transflo Mobile+ app, without having to reconfigure their app settings or profile,” said Don Burke, Transflo’s Chief Operating Officer.

Transflo Mobile+ can be downloaded on any iOS or Android device via the App Store and Google Play market. Drivers and fleets already using the app can update from their devices’ app store.