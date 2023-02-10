Trimble’s Engage Lane offers dwell time metrics

LAS VEGAS — Trimble’s new Engage Lane dynamic contract procurement solution now provides the industry’s first availability of average dwell time metrics within a freight bidding workflow.

The announcement was made at Manifest 2023.

Trimble’s Connected Locations workflow makes this dwell time data directly available within Engage Lane, providing shippers and carriers with the critical information they need to make more informed bid and contract award decisions, according to a news release.

“There was not a third-party source capable of providing average dwell time metrics for pick-up and drop-off locations prior to Trimble’s development of Connected Locations,” the news release stated. “This lack of information source can result in a disconnect between shippers and carriers, which leads to unexpected delays during waits to be loaded or unloaded. By combining anonymous live and historical GPS data streams with its millions of geofenced locations, Trimble aims to address this disconnect between shippers and carriers, providing transparency around facility dwell times.”

Engage Lane officials say they are the first freight procurement solution to provide transparency into dwell time metrics directly within the bid workflow, doing so by combining Trimble’s unique geolocation data and procurement capabilities.

“More than 90% of shippers and carriers agree that procurement based on rates that are locked in over a set period of time are better for their business,” Kelly Williams, product manager at Trimble’s Engage Lane, said. “The average dwell time metrics that are now available in Engage Lane, through the Trimble Transportation Cloud, allow carriers to make more accurate bids, leading to greater contract stability—and ultimately further strengthening the relationship between shippers and carriers.”