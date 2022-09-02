Truck manufacturers continue to invest in green technology

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the recently released North American Commercial Vehicle On-Highway Engine OUTLOOK, published by ACT Research and Rhein Associates, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry continues to invest in initiatives toward new powertrains and lower carbon emissions from CV fleets.

Industry trends maintain minor movement, both up and down, but no skyrockets or plummets.

When asked about commercial vehicle trends, Kenny Vieth, President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, said that “vocational equipment continues to lose share in the Class 8 market, if more incrementally in 2022, owing both to extremely high demand for tractors as well as supply chain fallout impacting body-builders ability to ramp their capacity.”

Vieth added that despite strong demand for medium duty Classes 5-7 vehicles, production has fallen slightly in 2022 as the MD-HD manufacturers push scarce parts into more profitable HD products.

“Notably, Class 5 volumes rose to a new record level in 2021, but production constraints continue to limit volume in 2022 and into 2023,” he shared.

Andrew Wrobel, senior powertrain analyst at Rhein Associates, said that additional technologies will be required to meet 2027 and beyond emission regulations, including cylinder deactivation, variable valve timing, waste heat recovering and low temperature EGR (exhaust gas recirculation).

Wrorebl said that over the past 17 years, most engines have added or required most of the following:

Electronic controls.

Diesel Particulate Filter.

NOx catalyst.

Cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation.

Selective Catalytic Reduction or urea dosing.

Additional powertrain cooling.

On-board Diagnostics.

When asked about natural gas vehicles Wrobel said that “production of natural-gas powered trucks is currently around 5,000 units. Well-to-wheel emissions strategies using RNG could increase natural gas adoption.”