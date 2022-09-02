TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation)

ONTARIO, Ore.  — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario.

Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.

Officials say crews are fighting the blaze but high winds were creating challenges.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate and officials were urging people to refrain from blindly following apps that could lead people onto unsuitable remote roads. No viable detours were available, officials said.

The closures could last several hours, officials said.

 

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE