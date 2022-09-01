Tractor-trailer stolen at Indiana truck stop, suspect arrested

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing felony theft charges in connection to the theft of a tractor-trailer from an Indiana truck stop.

Officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on Highway 10 east of Interstate 65.

Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the truck stop and determined when the driver went outside, his truck was missing.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the vehicle was at another truck stop located 30 miles south in Remington, Indiana.

Officers soon determined that the vehicle was again traveling south on I-65 and notified troopers at the Lafayette Post.

Trooper Corey Brown located the vehicle traveling southbound near the 152 mile-marker in Clinton County.

Brown noticed that the vehicle had been altered from the original theft. Numbers on the trailer had been freshly spray painted over, the license plates had been switched and a different tractor had been hooked up to the trailer.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver, Dalwy DeArmas Rodriguez, 36, from Louisville, Kentucky, was transported to the Clinton County Jail, where he is preliminarily charged with possession of stolen property, a level 5 felony. Charges will be filed in Jasper County by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The company who owned the product in the trailer reported that the contents inside the stolen trailer were valued at $914,000.00. All the property was recovered and undamaged.

At approximately 11 a.m., Kurtis Jones located the original stolen semi-tractor abandoned northbound at the 232 mile-marker on I-65. That vehicle was later released to the original victim.