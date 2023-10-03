Trucker Path provides quick access to Spot Cargo Insurance for app users

PHOENIX — The newest update to a mobile app relied on by North American truckers has been made public. Trucker Path announced that it continues to expand its Trucker Path Marketplace, where North American truckers can have access to MiKargo247’s spot cargo insurance for up to $1 million per load.

According to DAT, it is estimated that up to 90% of cargo loads on the road are underinsured or not insured at all, with $15-plus billion in damages that cannot be recovered if something were to happen.

The partnership between the two companies, Trucker Path and MiKargo247, allows drivers and owner-operators to participate entirely in the freight market by meeting the insurance requirements and having reliable and trusted protection.

“With spot cargo insurance powered by MiKargo247, the Trucker Path community has instant access to policies that can protect their loads beyond standard coverage,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “With these single trip policies and per load pricing, drivers and owner-operators can control their costs by choosing which loads to insure and coverage amounts. This addition to the Trucker Path Marketplace supports truckers with an essential product that is easy to access, helps them operate more cost-effectively, and provides peace of mind knowing their cargo is properly insured.”

Following the Trucker Path Marketplace model, making business easier for the professional driving community, obtaining car coverage is a simple click-on on-the-spot cargo insurance icon and entering cargo information. Per-trip spot cargo insurance offered by MiKargo247 covers all risks and provides broader coverage for commodities typically excluded by other cargo policies.

“MiKargo247 insurtech provides end-to-end spot cargo insurance as a readily-accessible solution for Trucker Path users is a natural fit and solution,” said Michele McGinnis, co-founder and CEO at MiKargo247. “Having the ability to include cargo protection as part of the trip planning process offers an added convenience for drivers so they can focus on their journey.”

Benefits of spot cargo insurance powered by MiKargo247 to the Trucker Path community, which includes:

Access to higher-paying loads that need higher cargo coverage.

Access to commodities typically excluded by standard cargo policies.

Quotes are generated in seconds, and binding coverage can be issued in less than two minutes.

No waiting for agent or underwriter approval of commodity and limit.

No sign-up or subscription is required.

Simple online claim service.

Carriers interested in learning more about Trucker Path’s spot cargo insurance offering powered by MiKargo247 can visit www.mikargo247.com/truckerpath/.