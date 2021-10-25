U.S. trailer orders grow, though still down from 2020

COLUMBUS, Ind. – September net US trailer orders of 28,127 units rose nearly 126% from the previous month but were more than 45% lower compared to September 2020.

According to a news release from ACT Research, before accounting for cancellations, new orders of 32,400 units were up almost 140% versus August but 38% lower than the previous September.

Net orders for the first nine months of 2021 were up 11%, while new orders grew 8% compared to the same time period in 2020, which included the COVID-stricken spring data.

ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report provides a monthly review of the current US trailer market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types, including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders, and factory shipments.

It is accompanied by a database that gives historical information from 1996 to the present, as well as a ready-to-use graph packet, to allow organizations in the trailer production supply chain, and those following the investment value of trailers, trailer OEMs, and suppliers to better understand the market.

“September total net trailer orders grew mainly as the result of a 268% month-over-month surge in dry van orders for the month, as some 2022 order books were very cautiously cracked open,” said Frank Maly, Director–CV Transportation Analysis and Research at ACT Research.

“It appears that OEMs are being extremely careful regarding acceptance of additional orders, although the caution is more centered in the higher-volume dry van, reefer, and flatbed categories.”

Maly added, “Dry van and reefer OEMs are trying to walk a very delicate line, setting their pricing in a very challenging inflationary environment while also balancing production commitments with component and material availability and staffing concerns.” He concluded, “Staffing seems to have become a more challenging issue for the industry. Adds to staff are very difficult, while consistent attendance of existing staff is also reported to be problematic.”