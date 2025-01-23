US Army orders 103 Mack trucks

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – Hey Mac, is that a Mack Truck?

It probably is since Mack Defense announced via media release that it had received an order for 103 dump trucks from the U.S. Army.

All 103 will be of model M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs).

Mack’s press release states that the additional vehicles are part of the previously announced firm-fixed price $296 million contract over seven years that the Army awarded Mack Defense in 2018, which allows for up to 683 trucks. For this new order, 74 HDTs will be purchased from the presidential budget and 29 are being purchased by the National Guard.

The HDTs play a vital role in construction and upkeep of infrastructure assets, including airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools.

“Our military continues to field Mack HDTs into various operations around the world, so these vehicles have been put to the test and continue to meet demanding requirements,” said Dave Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “For that reason, the Army, Army Reserve and the Army National Guard continue to invest in these modern HDTs to ensure our soldiers have the right truck with the highest level of capabilities needed to ensure mission success.”

The Army previously had ordered 446 HDTs, which are based on the commercially available Mack® Granite® model but spec’d with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other ruggedized features to meet the unique requirements of the U.S. military.

The Mack Granite HDT model features advanced technology including ABS, modern control interfaces for user-friendly operation, and active safety systems. Compared to older Army HDT models, these modern features and improved sustainability were key factors in the Army’s investment in these new HDTs, according to Hartzell. Both the Mack Granite-based HDTs and the production line at the Mack Experience Center (MEC) in Allentown, Pennsylvania have undergone rigorous inspection by government quality auditors to ensure these mission-critical trucks exceed expectations.

Production of the HDTs at the MEC began in Q1 2021, following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated HDT production line at the facility. The production line helps fulfill the M917A3 contract, while allowing Mack Defense to produce other vehicle variants.

The production line in the MEC is in Mack’s former Customer Adaptation Center, where vehicle modifications occurred. The Customer Adaptation Center has since moved to Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Mack Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled.