Velociti, Dragonfly Energy deliver investment return with Lithium Power Systems

NEW ORLEANS — Velociti Inc. and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. announced the next step in their partnership at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology Maintenance Council’s (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, held recently in New Orleans.

The partnership provides Dragonfly Energy customers access to the Velociti Instant ROI and VeloCare programs, according to a news release.

“We created our Instant ROI program many years ago to bridge the gap between the technology our fleet customers desired and their ability to implement it due to hurdles like upfront investment and integration challenges,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. “We’re constantly researching cutting-edge technologies we believe will give our fleet customers a competitive edge in challenging economic and regulatory conditions. When a solution like Dragonfly Energy’s All-Electric APU emerges, we’re thrilled to encompass it within the Instant ROI program. We believe this unique solution holds significant potential for the industry.”

Used by fleets for a variety of technologies and solutions, the Instant ROI program allows the same fleets to advance the use of their savings, which pays for the technology, installation, and support services for the life of the solution at the company.

Dragonfly Energy offers its customers lithium-ion power systems, which also include the Battle Born All-Electric APU, power liftgates and other equipment for heavy-duty trucks running hotel loads. The solutions are more efficient than traditional diesel-powered APUs and lead acid-based battery systems, providing fuel cost savings, lower emissions and quieter operation.

Velociti’s Instant ROI allows customers to be cash-positive from day one of technology investment by providing deferred billing during the installation portion of a deployment project and extended payment terms on the entire hardware, software, installation and support solution. With the addition of VeloCare, Dragonfly Energy customers receive proactive system health monitoring and comprehensive support, including field repairs, using Velociti’s nationwide team of highly trained and skilled technicians.

“With VeloCare and Instant ROI from Velociti we are able to offer our customers a way to realize savings faster and better protect their investment in our technology,” said Wade Seaburg, chief revenue officer at Dragonfly Energy. “The ease of working with a single provider for deployment and support needs means fleets will have a more streamlined and comprehensive approach to reduce their environmental impact and provide increased driver comfort that can lead to improved driver retention.”