Kenworth introduces new transmission at NTEA Work Truck Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenworth introduced its new PACCAR TX-12 PRO automated transmission during the 2024 NTEA Work Truck Week held in Indianapolis from March 5 to March 8.
According to a news release, “The TX-12 PRO is optimally engineered to operate with all MX-11 and PX-9 engine ratings — up to 445 hp, 1,700 pound-feet of torque and 70,000 pounds of gross combination vehicle weight.”
The new transmission is available for select Kenworth Class 8 models, which includes the T680 and T880 that are equipped with the PACCAR MX-11 or PACCAR PX-9 engines. Later in the year, the transmission will become available for Kenworth Classes 6-8 medium duty models. This includes the T280, T380 and T480 equipped with the PACCAR PX-9 engine.
“The new TX-12 PRO transmission is a welcomed addition to the PACCAR transmission family and will be an excellent powertrain component for our vocational medium duty customers and customers operating Class 8 trucks that are in light vocational applications which don’t require the power of the TX-18 PRO,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The TX-12 PRO builds off the proven technology of the TX-12 and TX-18 PRO to be an efficient and durable product for on and off-highway applications.”
The features on the transmission includes the enhanced capabilities of the TX-18 PRO, like the vocational and select off-highway applications, PACCAR’s Extreme Duty clutch, Rock Free mode and more. The 12-speed gear set provides wide ratio coverage, which allows excellent maneuverability. The transmission is also equipped with an internal oil temperature sensor which shows the transmission temperatures on a 15-inch digital display. The sensor also provides the driver with notifications in situations causing excessive temperatures.
More information on the TX-12 PRO is available at https://paccarpowertrain.com/products/tx-12/.
