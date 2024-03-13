CARB requirements for Clean Truck Check on-board diagnostics coming soon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will soon begin phasing in the On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Monitor Readiness and Permanent Diagnostic Trouble Code (PDTC) requirements as part of Clean Truck Check.

An exact date has not been announced, but CARB officials state that it will be “in early 2024.”

“Readiness is determined by how many OBD system diagnostics have been completed and the number of vehicle operations since codes were cleared (OSC – Operation Since Clear),” a news release states. “The OBD system diagnostics are broken down into categories called ‘Monitors.’ Each Monitor must undergo diagnostic tests to determine whether those systems work correctly. The OBD system reports whether each Monitor has had time to complete its tests; if so, the Monitor is considered “Ready.”

Monitors’ specific numbers and types vary based on OBD protocol (J1939 vs. J1979), fuel type, vehicle make and model year. Based on the tests performed, most vehicles have all Monitors ready when compliance tests are submitted.

The OBD systems store information regarding vehicle operation since codes were cleared.

Most vehicles have OSC for one or more reasons:

Warm-up cycles (WUCs) since clear

Distance traveled, in km, since clear

Engine run time, in minutes, since clear

Typically, vehicles can track WUCs in either minutes or distance since they are clear. The criteria will be applied to the OSC variables provided by an individual vehicle. As the requirements are phased in the thresholds for these variables will become more stringent over time.

Permanent diagnostic trouble codes (PDTCs) are very similar to regular diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs). The only difference is that they cannot be reset by disconnecting the vehicle’s battery or cleared using an OBD scan device like how regular DTCs can. The only way to clear a PDTC is to fix the underlying problem with the car that initially activated the PDTC, and then allow the vehicle sufficient drive time to re-run the Monitor that identified the problem in the first place. When the Monitor runs without identifying a problem, the PDTC will clear itself.

Things to do to have your best chance at passing the Clean Truck Check OBD test include:

Getting your vehicle repaired as soon as your malfunction indicator lamp (right) is on, get your vehicle repaired as soon as possible

Doing the OBD test early in the Clean Truck Check compliance window so you will have time to complete it if there are problems

Avoid code clearing — OBD systems require substantial vehicle operation to complete their emission control diagnostic tests, and a vehicle that has not been operated enough or has too many monitors incomplete will fail the test

Code clearing can occur when:

Disconnecting the battery

Using an improperly installed kill switch that disconnects power to the OBD system [it is OK if the kill switch just cuts power to accessories/lights/etc.]

Using an OBD scan device to clear codes

For more information, visit https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/obd-readiness-criteria.