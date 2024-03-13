2 dead after big rig carrying undocumented immigrants crashes into Texas cemetery

ENCINIAL, Texas — A semi-truck carrying undocumented immigrants crashed into a South Texas cemetery on Monday after a brief police chase.

Two people were reported to have died in the wreck, according to the Encinial Police Department.

Encinial officers began pursuit of the truck after being called by the Customs and Border Patrol, which also had officers chasing the rig.

Authorities set up a staging area on the East Access Road of Interstate 35 on the outskirts of Encinial so the chase wouldn’t head into the city.

As officers were standing by, they reported hearing loud braking noises to their south.

When they went to investigate, they saw the semi being chased into the front gates of the Encinial Cemetery, causing major damage to the gate.

Police said they found 16 undocumented immigrants inside the rig and two men dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.