Volvo Trucks North America announces Nuss Truck & Equipment as its first Certified EV Dealer in Midwest

GFREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is expanding its Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer network with the certification of Nuss Truck & Equipment’s Roseville, Minnesota, location.

Nuss is the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealer in the Midwest and will assist electric fleets across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a news release stated.

“Expanding the adoption of battery-electric trucks into the Midwest, beyond the densely populated East and West Coasts, is a big next step to ensure accessibility of sustainable transportation across North America,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “Minnesota is key location to demonstrate the effectiveness and reliability of the battery-electric drivetrain and components in extreme temperatures, including the cold, snow, and ice of the severe Midwest winters.”

Nuss Truck & Equipment is a third-generation, family-owned company that has grown into the largest Volvo Trucks dealer in the region. The Roseville location is the first of nine planned Nuss Truck & Equipment locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin to be certified, with its other locations anticipated to follow within the next six to 12 months.

Four of Nuss’ Roseville technicians have been trained to perform maintenance and repair on the Volvo VNR Electric. The technicians have been outfitted with personal protective equipment for working with high-voltage systems in dedicated electric vehicle (EV) service bays that are supported by portable 50kW chargers. The dealership also maintains a stock of parts and components for the Volvo VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road.

“We have been getting questions from fleet customers about electric truck availability, and Nuss is ideally situated on a major highway in an area with the highest potential for EV truck utilization,” Greg Nuss, chief operating officer for Nuss Truck & Equipment, said. “We have made investments in a new state-of-the-art facility, with top-trained staff to ensure that we are ready to assist fleets in the region as they begin their transition to battery-electric trucks.”

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, with several dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.