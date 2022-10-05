UK-based L-Charge develops its first US mobile EV charger

LONDON and CALIFORNIA — L-Charge officials have announced the development of their first U.S. mobile electric vehicle charger, which will first be deployed in California.

USA Truck Bodies will produce and retrofit the customized cabin to house the mobile charger, according to a news release. L-Charge has tasked USA Truck Bodies with sourcing the ECO composite body panels that will be made from environmentally friendly material.

L-Charge’s mobile charging truck incorporates a mini-power station onboard that uses clean fuels to produce electricity. Additionally, these mobile charging trucks can be summoned by users to a convenient location via an app, similar to how they would order a taxi. The L-Charge mobile charging truck provides super-fast charging (0%- 80%) in 15-25 minutes, the news release stated.

“We want American EV users to feel confident that even at the moment, when charging from the power grid is more difficult, they have an alternative,” said Justin Taff, vice president of sales and operations at L-Charge. “California is an ideal place to start offering our mobile charging service. On top of this, we are planning to expand our presence in other areas of the U.S. soon, as these problems are being experienced in almost every state across the country.”

